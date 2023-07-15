Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELIW) Trading 51.8% Higher

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELIW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 51.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 4,678 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 3,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Reliance Global Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.
