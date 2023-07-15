Regis Management CO LLC Sells 12,938 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Regis Management CO LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,938 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.2% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.71 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.79.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

