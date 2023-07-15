Regis Management CO LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 153.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $988,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $988,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $70,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,516,806.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,727 shares of company stock valued at $110,430,643 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.35.

Shares of SNOW opened at $180.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.54. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $205.66. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.