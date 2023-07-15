RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Short Interest Down 96.3% in June

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the June 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 18.9 %

OTCMKTS RGRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 176,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,802. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.20.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for the treatment of dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

