Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $718.52 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $563.82 and a 1-year high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $741.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $757.56. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $874.00.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,439,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,902. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

