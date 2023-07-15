Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) Short Interest Down 71.4% in June

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWOD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $5,567,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 0.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000.

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RWOD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 36,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,660. Redwoods Acquisition has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $11.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.

About Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

