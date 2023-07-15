Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on RDFN. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Redfin from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.31. Redfin has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.08. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 387.26%. The company had revenue of $325.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $1,630,651.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,485.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 252,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 95,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

