ReddCoin Trading 247.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 367.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 14th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 247.7% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $10.32 million and approximately $10,263.23 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.77 or 0.00312433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013200 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019209 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000475 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003344 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.