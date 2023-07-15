ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 321.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $10.31 million and approximately $8,214.95 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 281.9% higher against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00312019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013180 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019456 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

