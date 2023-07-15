Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RRR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.07. 275,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $33.24 and a 1-year high of $50.66.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $433.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.05 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 808.22% and a net margin of 11.90%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,869,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,320,000 after acquiring an additional 379,034 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after buying an additional 313,446 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after buying an additional 80,998 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,870,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

