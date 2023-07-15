Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

