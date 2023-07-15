R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD) Stock Price Up 1.1%

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.96. Approximately 21 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74.

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (GDVD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Country World NR index. The fund seeks to provide income through an actively managed portfolio of global dividend-paying stocks whose growth potential is expected to be above-average. GDVD was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by R3ETFs.

