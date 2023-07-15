Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.92

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and traded as high as $7.50. Quest Resource shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 63,712 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $145.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $74.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Quest Resource news, CFO Brett Wade Johnston purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $106,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 5,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $36,035.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,236.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the fourth quarter valued at $1,560,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 331,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 64,975 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,537,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 1,136.8% during the 4th quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 58,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 53,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 46,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

