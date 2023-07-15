Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $560.39

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $560.39 and approximately $1.22 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00021000 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014251 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,331.11 or 1.00012251 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

