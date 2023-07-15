QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 196.9% from the June 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:QBIEY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,701. QBE Insurance Group has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as risk management solutions.

