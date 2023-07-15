Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNQ. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average of $56.77.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.