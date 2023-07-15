Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Trading 0.9% Higher

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.82. 206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $170.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF in the first quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF by 4,135.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,471,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,640 shares in the last quarter.

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (PFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting US-listed companies with positive environmental, social, and economic development contributions measured by proprietary sustainability criteria.

