Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSTG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.89.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Price Performance

PSTG opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,264.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Mallun Yen sold 12,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $474,185.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mallun Yen sold 12,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $474,185.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,000.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,986 shares of company stock worth $5,626,290. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.