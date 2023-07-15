Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Update

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the June 15th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Publicis Groupe Stock Up 0.0 %

Publicis Groupe stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.35. 182,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,290. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Publicis Groupe Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.7757 dividend. This is a positive change from Publicis Groupe’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

