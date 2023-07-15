Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Trading Up 4.2%

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 22,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 21,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36.

About Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V)

(Get Free Report)

Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.