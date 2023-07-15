ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.31

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.31 and last traded at $46.31, with a volume of 71505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.94.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROM. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,685,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,559,000. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 269.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 24,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 221.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

