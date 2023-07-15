ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Down 48.8% in June

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYBGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of UCYB stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $30.00. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $36.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYBFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

