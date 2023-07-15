Professional Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 597 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $451.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $430.98 and its 200 day moving average is $412.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $453.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

