Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.13

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.13 and traded as high as $30.92. Primoris Services shares last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 154,985 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.26. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $553,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,156.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $553,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,156.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,295. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primoris Services

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.