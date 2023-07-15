Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading Down 2.8%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.32. 69,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 280,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Prime Medicine Price Performance

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prime Medicine

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 252,091 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,728 in the last ninety days. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prime Medicine stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,449,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,922 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 2.52% of Prime Medicine worth $35,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

