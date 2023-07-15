Populous 24 Hour Volume Hits $227,184.25 (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $227,184.25 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Populous Token Profile

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

