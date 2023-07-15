Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ POLA opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

Polar Power Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Polar Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Polar Power by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. 8.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

