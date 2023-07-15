Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ POLA opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
