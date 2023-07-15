PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Shares Up 0.3%

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.02 and last traded at $94.02. 119,214 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 95,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.76.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

