PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.15

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.15 and traded as low as $5.89. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 53,228 shares traded.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0215 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 253.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

