PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.15

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.15 and traded as low as $5.89. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 53,228 shares traded.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0215 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
