Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX) Short Interest Update

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Stock Up 0.7 %

PBAX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,441. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $11.83.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

