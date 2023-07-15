Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Reduced by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,889,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,425 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.12% of Philip Morris International worth $183,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $150,424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,567 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,287,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,724,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,772,000 after acquiring an additional 931,659 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.80. The company has a market cap of $154.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

