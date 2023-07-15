Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 2.0% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,582,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,909,000 after purchasing an additional 132,432 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 252,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 191,693 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 713,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,424,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $99.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.80. The stock has a market cap of $154.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

