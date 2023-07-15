PG&E Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 26,353 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 133% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,332 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PG&E by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of PG&E by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 127,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Stock Down 1.2 %

PCG opened at $17.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. PG&E has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

