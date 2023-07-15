Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

