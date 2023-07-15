Petards Group (LON:PEG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.96

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.96 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.09). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 7.13 ($0.09), with a volume of 162,907 shares changing hands.

Petards Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Petards Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petards Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petards Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.