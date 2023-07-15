Personal Assets Trust plc (PNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Personal Assets Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:PNL opened at GBX 460.50 ($5.92) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 470.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 475.63. Personal Assets Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 458.99 ($5.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 501.50 ($6.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,512.50 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Personal Assets Trust news, insider Mandy Clements acquired 208 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £992.16 ($1,276.42). 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Personal Assets Trust

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

