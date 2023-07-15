Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Trading Up 2%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 79,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 372,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a PE ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.45.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.75 by ($15.20). Performance Shipping had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 56.25%. The company had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performance Shipping stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Performance Shipping Inc. ( NASDAQ:PSHG Free Report ) by 2,606.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,198 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 2.00% of Performance Shipping worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

