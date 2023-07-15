Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Trading Up 2%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 79,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 372,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.
Performance Shipping Stock Down 3.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a PE ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.45.
Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.75 by ($15.20). Performance Shipping had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 56.25%. The company had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter.
