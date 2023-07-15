PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo updated its FY23 guidance to +12% to $7.47 EPS.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $188.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.70 and its 200-day moving average is $182.26. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. SRB Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.