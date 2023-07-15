PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo updated its FY23 guidance to +12% to $7.47 EPS.
PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %
PepsiCo stock opened at $188.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.70 and its 200-day moving average is $182.26. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. SRB Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Stories
