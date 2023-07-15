PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo updated its FY23 guidance to +12% to $7.47 EPS.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $188.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,538,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 223,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.