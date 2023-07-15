PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Director Sells $36,800.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PEDEVCO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.08 million, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.31.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PEDEVCO Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the first quarter worth about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 167.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 26,851 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 224.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PED. StockNews.com started coverage on PEDEVCO in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 target price on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

