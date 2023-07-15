PancakeSwap (CAKE) Reaches Market Cap of $326.45 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $326.45 million and $31.71 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00005166 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 388,817,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,521,327 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

