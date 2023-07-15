Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in MetLife by 114.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE MET opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.64. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

