Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in FMC by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $144.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

NYSE:FMC opened at $95.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day moving average is $117.91. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $88.77 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

