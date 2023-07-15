Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 311 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 11.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

