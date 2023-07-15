Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 231 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock opened at $135.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.26.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.84.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,037 shares of company stock worth $2,620,341. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

