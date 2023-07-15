Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Masco by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Masco by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,398 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,497,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,716,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $59.98 on Friday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $60.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.07.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

