Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 166.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $483.99 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.