Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.1406 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

