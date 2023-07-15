Oxen Price Hits $0.0895 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0895 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $5.72 million and $292,295.75 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,317.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00311811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.83 or 0.00824045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013168 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.10 or 0.00537976 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00063610 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00118315 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,893,314 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

