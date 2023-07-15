Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Outlook Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

OTLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.03.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Terry Dagnon sold 520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 653,058 shares in the company, valued at $744,486.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Outlook Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 210.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26,784 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 51.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.